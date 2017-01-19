  • Millionaires Flapjacks!

    A Soft & Chewy Golden Syrup Flapjack, topped with an easy Homemade Caramel, and Swirled Chocolate makes DELICIOUS Millionaires Flapjacks! So recently I went to one of my favourite local Tea Rooms…

    January 19, 2017 by

  • No-Bake Toffee Crisp Cheesecake!

    A Chocolate Rice Krispie Base, Chocolate Toffee Crisp Cheesecake filling, Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Cream and even more Toffee Crisp goodness. So there was this day, where I decided too splurge on £1…

    January 16, 2017 by

  • Oreo Cookie Bars!

    Chocolate Oreo Cookie Traybake.. Seriously What Could Be Better than some Oreo Cookie Bars?! So I thought that maybe using some of my (what feels like) 100 packets of Oreo’s in my…

    January 9, 2017 by

  • Toblerone Fudge!

    Sweet, Easy, DELICIOUS Toblerone Fudge to end all Toblerone Cravings. Nutty, No-Bake, Delectable treat for everyone! SO… it is now 2017. Like HOW. How is it 2017? How is it that next…

    January 5, 2017 by

  • Make a Business out of Baking!

    I have always wanted to end up having a Bakery Business, as I just adore everything about baking. I am trying to make my blog my life, and make a business out of…

    January 2, 2017 by

  • No-Bake Limoncello Cheesecake!

    Buttery Biscuit Base & Alcoholic Lemon Cheesecake, Decorations… what could be better than a Limoncello Cheesecake for the New Year?! So.. here is the LAST recipe of 2016! How crazy is that?!…

    December 28, 2016 by

  • Gingerbread Fudge!

    Easy & Quick Condensed Milk Gingerbread Fudge.. White Chocolate & Gingerbread Fudge, with Gingerbread Men. So… Christmas is THREE DAYS AWAY. THREE. DAYS. And I am so excited! However, I thought there…

    December 22, 2016 by

  • Christmas Gingerbread Cake!

    A Two-Layer Gingerbread Cake with Ginger Buttercream Frosting.. the perfect Christmas cake for the Festive Season! So this is Christmas in a nutshell. Well, its not really, its just a delicious cake…

    December 19, 2016 by

  • No-Bake Black Forest Cheesecake!

    Biscuit Base, Chocolate & Cherry Kirsch Cheesecake Filling, Vanilla Cheesecake, Fresh Cherries & even more Chocolate. The BEST Black Forest Cheesecake ever! Soooo Christmas 2016 is upon us… its less than two weeks away. TWO WEEKS.…

    December 12, 2016 by

  • Terry’s Chocolate Orange Rocky Road

    Chocolate, Orange, Biscuits, Marshamallows, Matchmakers and more.. The Perfect Terry’s Chocolate Orange Rocky Road! So Christmas is upon us yet again. It honestly does feel like Christmas 2015 was only about 4…

    December 5, 2016 by

  • Christmas Pavlova Wreath!

    A Christmas Pavlova Wreath for the Festive Season; Your favourite Berries, Coulis, Mint, and delicious Whipped Cream! I was asked by the lovelies over at Wren’s Kitchens to produce a recipe for…

    November 28, 2016 by

  • No-Bake Kinder Bueno Cheesecake!

    A Buttery Biscuit Base, Kinder Chocolate & Kinder Bueno Filling, Whipped Cream, Melted Chocolate, and even more Kinder Bueno! The PERFECT No-Bake Kinder Bueno Cheesecake! So, I knew this recipe had to…

    November 24, 2016 by

  • Honeycomb Crunchie Cake

    Chocolate Sponge, Crunchie Spread, Honey Buttercream Frosting & Crunchies.. the Perfect Honeycomb Crunchie Cake for all occasions! So I made these delicious little Honeycomb Crunchie Cupcakes back in June, and they have been SO popular. Like,…

    November 21, 2016 by

  • Bounty Fudge!

    Coconut & Chocolate Bounty Fudge… SO easy to make and so deliciously coconutty and chocolatey that you’ll want to make more then one batch… So I found some Bounty Bars in my…

    November 17, 2016 by